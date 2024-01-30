UAE Seeks Brazilian Investors For Real Estate

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Tax exemptions, and the opporuntiy to invest or live in safe cities with top urban infrastructure in a geographically privileged country – these are some of the features presented by businesspeople from the United Arab Emirates in the Real Estate Show UAE 2024 IPS Congress that is being held Monday (29) and Tuesday (30) in São Paulo. The event is an opportunity for companies and private investors to discover and make investments in cities that are global financial and tourist hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. (Pictured above, a model at the show.)

Alsuwaidi: This is the time to expand Brazil-UAE partnership

The ambassador from the UAE to Brasília, Saleh Ahmad Salem Alzaraim Alsuwaidi, said in the opening of the event that Brazil and the UAE have a long-standing, well-established diplomatic and trade relationship that is now about to reach new heights.“This is the moment to expand this partnership into other economic sectors and promote investments in industries like real estate,” he said, pointing out that the Arab country has invested in different industries and looks at Brazil as a way to attract investments and people to the country.

The event is held by the Embassy of the UAE in Brasília, the General Consulate of the UAE in São Paulo, and the International Property Show (IPS), and is supported by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) Emirates Airline, DP World, Nakheel, AlShamsi Travels, Edge Group, First Abu Dhabi Bank, dnata, Mubadala Capital, AIM Congress, Dubai Chamber International.

President of consulting firm AIM Global Foundation, Dawood Al Shezawi, presented in the meeting the UAE economic data, like a 53.4% expansion in residential turnover in 2023 from 2022 and a 24% increase in rentals in May 2023 from a year earlier. He added that investments have been made in various projects across the country beyond the well-known cities of Abu Dhabi and capital Dubai.

Damac excutive present

One of the initiatives is in the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah (the UAE consists of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras al-Khaimah, Ajman, Sharjah, Umm Al Quain, Fujairah). Other economic sectors have also been injected public and private investments, said Al Shezawi, like mobility and healthcare. Some of the UAE's major construction companies, like Damac and Nakheel, were in the show. Their executives presented some of their leading projects and brough models to their stands.

Nakheel showcased projects

Nakheel sales manager Akram Jazem unveiled new projects of artificial islands off the UAE coast, such as Palm Jumeirah. One of them is Palm Jebel Ali, which will have over 35,000 residences and over 80 resorts and hotels across 90 kilometers of sandy beach. Damac sales manager Tareq Ibrahim said that the company can support investors on bureaucratic processes, adding that you can buy a property in the central region of Dubai, where the world's highest building Burj Khalifa is located, for a starting price of USD 350,000.“Most of buyers are from the US and China, but we want Brazilians to see that investing in Dubai is not a dream. It's a reality,” he said.

Presentiation of Arosa

Arosa Real Estate managing director David Moya said that the company offers properties from the top local incorporators and gives the investors the support for the investment to be actually converted into real estate and financial returns.

The participants in the meeting added other benefits for those who invest in the UAE real estate, like a golden visa for those who invest over USD 800,000 in the country. The show run continues on Tuesday (30) from 10 am to 6 pm.

Quick facts

Real Estate Show UAE 2024 IPS Congress

January 29 and 30, starting 10 am

Hotel Tivoli Mofarrej, Alameda Santos, 1,437, São Paulo-SP

