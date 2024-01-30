Turkey reaffirms dedication to upholding principles outlined in Montreux Convention

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Turkish foreign minister reaffirmed the nation's steadfast dedication to upholding the principles outlined in the 1936 Montreux Convention, which governs the passage of vessels through the Turkish Straits.



The minister emphasized Turkey's unwavering commitment to the regulations set forth in the historic agreement, underlining the importance of adherence to its provisions. The Montreux Convention, a pivotal document in maritime law, has long been a cornerstone of Turkey's approach to managing the passage of ships through the strategically significant Turkish Straits.



Giving a speech at a mutual news conference with his Bulgarian equivalent Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Hakan Fidan declared: "We will continue to implement the Montreux Convention to the letter," adding that discussing this issue is out of the question.



"Preserving calm in the Black Sea and preventing initiatives that could endanger it are among our fundamental priorities as the implementer of the Montreux Convention," Fidan further mentioned.



Fidan expressed contentment with the agreement reached between Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania to establish a Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in the Black Sea (MCM Black Sea), citing it as a positive example of regional security cooperation.



He emphasized Turkey's perspective on the initiative, stating that it signifies not only regional ownership but also aligns with the spirit of alliance. This underscores Turkey's commitment to fostering collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing security in the Black Sea region.



The establishment of the MCM Black Sea reflects a shared understanding among the participating nations regarding the importance of collective action in addressing maritime security challenges. Fidan's remarks highlight Turkey's support for initiatives that promote stability and cooperation among neighboring countries in the Black Sea area.

MENAFN30012024000045015682ID1107786709