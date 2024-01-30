Demonstrators hurl pumpkin soup at Mona Lisa

(MENAFN) In a daring act of protest, two activists took aim at Leonardo da Vinci's iconic masterpiece, the Mona Lisa, by hurling pumpkin soup at the bulletproof glass protecting the renowned artwork at the Louvre museum in Paris on Sunday. The incident, orchestrated by a group identified as Riposte Alimentaire (Food Retaliation), unfolded as the protesters, adorned in 'FOOD RIPOSTE' T-shirts, breached security barriers, prompting gasps from onlookers.



Shouting slogans such as "What's the most important thing? Art, or the right to healthy and sustainable food?" the activists conveyed a message underscoring the perceived health crisis in the agricultural sector, emphasizing the plight of farmers. Louvre security guards swiftly responded by erecting black screens to shield the painting, evacuating the room in the process. Despite the disruption, the museum assured that the early 16th-century masterpiece remained undamaged, and a formal complaint against the activists is set to be filed.



The Riposte Alimentaire group, advocating for climate change action and sustainable agriculture, promptly claimed responsibility for the high-profile stunt. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the group articulated their demand for the creation of a "Sustainable Food Social Security" system. Their proposal includes issuing a monthly food card worth EUR150 (USD162) to every French citizen, emphasizing the urgency of addressing issues related to food sustainability and climate change.



The incident unfolded at approximately 10:00 local time in the Salle des Etats, a prominent section of the Louvre. Despite the disruption, the area reopened to visitors an hour and a half later. French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati unequivocally condemned the soup-throwing, asserting that "no cause could justify [the Mona Lisa] being attacked." The act of protest has ignited discussions not only about the security of priceless artworks but also about the role of activism and its intersection with cultural institutions in addressing urgent societal and environmental challenges. As investigations unfold, the incident at the world's most visited museum prompts contemplation on the boundaries between artistic expression, activism, and the preservation of cultural heritage.



