Kuwait Hlt Minister: AI Helpful In Tackling Medical Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi affirmed on Tuesday that digital medicine and Artificial Intelligence (AI) employed in the sector have become the basis for overhauling health systems and dealing with modern-age medical challenges.

The grand development in the artificial intelligence applications, particularly in the medical sector, is a major transformation that paves the way for limitless potentials for improving the quality of life, the minister said.

Dr. Al-Awadhi was speaking at the inauguration of the 16th international conference of the Islamic Organization for Medical Sciences (IOMS), sponsored by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The conference is not only a platform for scientific and technical dialogue, but also an opportunity for reflection regarding means of guiding the technology for humanitarian services and attaining goals of the Islamic Shariaa (law), the minister said, affirming that the AI's huge capacities will boost public health and safeguard human financial resources.

However, minister Al-Awadhi cautioned that hazards resulting from the AI cannot be ignored, mentioning immoral usage of the newest technology, threats against security and peace, according to warnings by the World Health Organization and AI experts.

He has affirmed that the Islamic organization has become a main source for edict in the religious quarters, in addition to the respect it has earned from the international community.

On his part, Dr. Mohammad Al-Jarallah, the IOMS chairperson, spoke at the convention, alluding to WHO's affirmation that the artificial intelligence has proven quite significant for overhauling clinical and preventive medicines. Its role has also proven pivotal for updating health systems with respect of governance, management, financial transparency, developing the work force, enhancing public health and combating emerging epidemics.

He pointed out significance of the convention for it brought together medical consultants with information technology experts for finding pathways for harmonizing the digital medicine with the Islamic Shariaa.

Dr. Al-Jarallah also indicated that the conference was held against the backdrop of international warnings, likening the AI to the nuclear power, implying both benefits and harms.

Head of Al-Azhar University Dr. Salama Daoud cautioned that employing the AI in medicine haphazardly might lead to compromising patients' rights and subjecting them to exploitation by commercial companies. He called for enacting an ethical code for governing the AI usage in medicine. (end)

