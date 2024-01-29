Azerbaijan Honors State Customs Committee Employees With Major General Rank - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree awarding the highest special rank to employees of the country's State Customs Committee, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the highest special rank of Major General of the Customs Service was awarded to the following employees of the State Customs Committee:

Natig Shirinov - Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Azerbaijan Republic

Vugar Aliyev - Head of the Main Customs Department of Nakhchivan

Anar Jahangirov - Head of the Main Customs Directorate for Air Transport

Kanan Ashurlu - director of the Azerterminalcomplex Association.