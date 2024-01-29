Azerbaijan Honors State Customs Committee Employees With Major General Rank - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree awarding the
highest special rank to employees of the country's State Customs
Committee, Trend reports.
According to the decree, the highest special rank of Major
General of the Customs Service was awarded to the following
employees of the State Customs Committee:
Natig Shirinov - Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee
of the Azerbaijan Republic
Vugar Aliyev - Head of the Main Customs Department of
Nakhchivan
Anar Jahangirov - Head of the Main Customs Directorate for Air
Transport
Kanan Ashurlu - director of the Azerterminalcomplex
Association.
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783675
