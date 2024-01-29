               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Honors State Customs Committee Employees With Major General Rank - Decree


1/29/2024 9:36:01 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree awarding the highest special rank to employees of the country's State Customs Committee, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the highest special rank of Major General of the Customs Service was awarded to the following employees of the State Customs Committee:

Natig Shirinov - Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Azerbaijan Republic

Vugar Aliyev - Head of the Main Customs Department of Nakhchivan

Anar Jahangirov - Head of the Main Customs Directorate for Air Transport

Kanan Ashurlu - director of the Azerterminalcomplex Association.

MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783675

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search