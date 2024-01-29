Samuel E. Brown, MD, A Reproductive Endocrinologist & Infertility Specialist With Brown Fertility

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, Dr. Brown is the Founder and Medical Director of Brown Fertility, the largest and most accomplished infertility practice in both Florida and Georgia.

Under his leadership, Brown Fertility continues to achieve some of the highest success rates in the nation. Dr. Brown offers extensive knowledge of fertility treatment, hospital-based surgeries, and tubal reversals backed by 20-plus years of clinical experience. As the first surgeon in Florida to introduce minimally invasive robotic gynecological surgery for infertility, he is widely recognized as a leader in the field.

Having been directly involved in managing more than 30,000 in-vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles, Dr. Brown has helped thousands of couples fulfill their dreams of having a family. His expertise and patient-centric philosophy immediately put families at ease, and he is dedicated to providing each one with world-class yet cost-effective medicine.

Holding academic appointments, Dr. Brown serves as a Professor within the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Florida College of Medicine - Jacksonville and at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Locally, his affiliations extend to Wolfson Children's Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center South, and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Originally from the Poconos, Dr. Brown earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Virginia Tech and his Medical Degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine in 1989 and 1993, respectively. He further honed his skills through an OB/GYN residency at Charleston Area Medical Center from 1993 to 1997.

In 2000, Dr. Brown completed his fellowship training in reproductive endocrinology at the renowned Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine in Norfolk, Virginia, following in the footsteps of the nation's first IVF doctors - Dr. Howard and Georgeanna Jones - who also trained at the same institute.

Board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and in reproductive endocrinology and infertility, Dr. Brown is recognized as a Diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG). The mission of the ABOG is to define specialty standards, certify obstetricians and gynecologists, and facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge, practice, and professionalism in women's health.

On a professional level, Dr. Brown is an esteemed member of the Florida Medical Association and a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI) is a surgical subspecialty of obstetrics and gynecology that trains physicians in reproductive medicine addressing hormonal functioning as it pertains to reproduction, as well as the issue of infertility. While most REI specialists primarily focus on the treatment of infertility, reproductive endocrinologists are trained to also evaluate and treat hormonal dysfunctions in females and males outside after the reproductive years.

With a remarkable career spanning 30 years, Dr. Brown has established himself as a leading expert in the field of infertility. He has contributed significantly to the field with the publication of over 30 scientific research papers and peer-reviewed publications on the Science of Infertility and Pioneering Infertility IVF Research, boasting an impressive track record of world-record pregnancy success.

Along with his commitment to infertility advancements, treatments, and personalized care, Dr. Brown's success has earned him numerous state and national awards, including the Florida Medical Association's Distinguished Physician Award and the Consumer Research Council of America's“America's Top Obstetrician Gynecologists.”

Above all, Dr. Brown attributes his achievements to his faith in God, relentless hard work, and the unwavering support of his exceptional team. He continues to pioneer groundbreaking research in infertility and IVF treatments, consistently achieving unprecedented levels.

