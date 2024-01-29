Scout & Zoe's Launches Limited Edition Heart-Shaped Treat Box Sharing The Love With Dog Shelters Across America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scout & Zoe's Limited Edition Heart Treat Box

Scout & Zoe's launches the Pawfect Valentine's Day Treat Heart: A Limited Edition Heart-Shaped Treat Box that shares the love with dog shelters across America

In the spirit of love and companionship, Scout & Zoe's is excited to announce the launch of the Pawfect Valentine's Day Treat Heart, a limited edition treat box crafted with love for the most faithful valentines – our dogs. For every sale we will be also donating a bag of treats to the dog shelter of the buyer's choice, to spread the love.

Celebrated in partnership with pet influencers like Ballpark Doxies, Kota Kub The Shiba, Dani The Blind Husky, and The Sweet Life of Mochi, this product is not just a treat box, it's a show of gratitude for pet owners and their best fur friends.

The evidence stacks up too - with previous research showcasing the significant role dogs play in enhancing the lives and relationships of their owners. A study by Rover revealed that 56% of dog-owning couples spend more quality time together because of their pet. 71% find their partner more attractive after seeing how they care for their dog. And the stats around who gets swiped more on Tinder - the guy showing his dog or the guy showing his muscles? Dog wins, every time.

Cindy Dunston Quirk, the founder of Scout & Zoe's, is excited about the product and what it will do for dog families this Valentine's:“Our connection with dogs goes beyond companionship; they enrich our lives and relationships in countless ways. This treat box is our way of honoring that special bond. It's more than just a gift for your pet; it's a celebration of the love and joy they bring into our lives every day.”

Alexandra Senter, CEO of The Big Smoke Media and a shareholder of Scout & Zoe's says,“Advancing research into dog and human relationships shows that the connection we have with dogs and how we want to share that with the world goes beyond viral TikTok videos. It is a profound bond that influences almost every aspect of life, including our relationships, physical health, and mental health. This campaign is significant in light of the current state of dog shelters across America, which are experiencing rapid increases in occupancy. It not only serves to highlight the importance of our relationships with pets but also represents a gesture of compassion towards animal shelters”

This luxury treat box is available for a limited time, and can be pre-ordered until midnight EST on February 6th, 2024.

Delivery is scheduled for February 7th, 2024, ensuring a special Valentine's Day for both owners and pets.

