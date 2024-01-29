GCC Veterinary Laboratories Market Report 2023-2033: Focus On Services, Test Type, Animal Type And End User

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Veterinary Laboratories Market: Focus on Services, Test Type, Animal Type, End User, and Over 16 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The GCC veterinary laboratories market within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, covering Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, this sector stands as a crucial and rapidly expanding entity. It serves as a cornerstone in preserving animal health, ensuring food safety, and sustaining the flourishing agricultural and pet care industries.
Furthermore, substantial investments by GCC nations in the modernization of their agricultural and livestock sectors emphasize the necessity of robust veterinary laboratories. These facilities are essential for monitoring and managing animal health, ensuring the safety of animal-derived food products, and supporting disease control measures.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Service
Diagnostic Services Consulting Services Research Services Reference Laboratories
Segmentation 2: by Testing Type
Microbiology Hematology Clinical Chemistry Pathology Immunology Others
Segmentation 3: by Animal Type
Livestock Animals Companion Animals
Segmentation 4: by End-User
Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Academic & Research Institutes Others
Segmentation 5: by Country
Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Kuwait Bahrain
Key Market Players
Zabeel Veterinary Hospital Gulf Vetcare Bahrain Veterinary Clinic
Key Questions Answered
What is the market size of the GCC Veterinary Laboratories Market in 2023? Which is the dominant segment by testing type in the GCC Veterinary Laboratories Market? Which is the dominant segment by animal type in the GCC Veterinary Laboratories Market? What are the major drivers for the GCC Veterinary Laboratories Market Who are the major companies operating in this market, and how do they position themselves in terms of competition?
Companies Mentioned in the Study
Advanced Veterinary Center AI Fiafy Veterinary Center. All Care Veterinary Clinic W.L.L Bahrain Veterinary Clinic Blue Cross Veterinary Clinic Capital Veterinary Center Companion Veterinary Clinic Elite Veterinary Clinic Gulf Vetcare International Veterinary Hospital Petcare Veterinary Centre Sama Capital Healthtech Sina Vet Clinic The Veterinary Hospital Zabeel Veterinary Hospital
