Netcom BW Announces Cooperation With Connectivitree

RUGGELL, LIECHTENSTEIN, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ellwangen, Germany and Ruggell, Liechtenstein – NetCom BW GmbH (“NetCom BW”) and ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG (“ConnectiviTree”) have announced a new cooperation agreement that will benefit both companies and their customers. Under this agreement, ConnectiviTree will provide support to NetCom BW in generating revenue through access to its planned ConnectiviTree pan-European network and their ConnectiviTree Global Alliance Network. This will allow NetCom BW to offer high-speed optical transmission services globally to its service provider partners and large enterprise customers. In return, members of the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance will gain access to the entire NetCom BW network.NetCom BW is a leading digital solutions provider in Baden Wuerttemberg (Germany) that is dedicated to shaping the digital future. The company offers state-of-the-art fiber optics technology and intelligent solutions for internet access, networking, telephony, datacenter and cloud solutions, and IT security. With NetCom BW's state-of-the-art broadband fiber optic network and certified data centers, enterprise connections run smoothly and data remains highly available at all times.“We are excited to cooperate with ConnectiviTree and become a part of its innovative Global Alliance partner network. Their pan-European product offering and network will enhance our premium services to our customers, providing them with new routes, options, and features that are not currently available,” said Katja-Seum Weltin, Division Manager B2B Enterprise of NetCom BW GmbH.The addition of NetCom BW to the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance is a significant step for both companies. It expands ConnectiviTree's reach and functionality to South-Germany and provides increased benefits to NetCom BW customers.ConnectiviTree's Co-Founder & CCO, Eugen Gebhard, stated:“This fits very well into our network expansion and further leverages our planned pan-European core network build in support of our European customer sales channel base.”About NetCom BW GmbHFounded in 2014, NetCom BW is a group company of EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG. The company offers innovative services in data communication, location networking, telephony, and services, making it a recognized player in the domestic telecommunications and IT market. NetCom BW serves a wide range of customers, including private households, industrial and commercial companies, and municipal institutions. With a fiber optic network spanning approximately 21,700 kilometers, NetCom BW has one of the largest and most advanced fiber optic networks in Baden-Württemberg.About ConnectiviTreeConnectiviTree is developing a wholesale Connectivity-as-a-Service offer to serve B2B carriers to better address their multi-national enterprise client's needs. CTree will be the first neutral long-haul connectivity provider with a pan-European network (CTree RootNet) and global presence via the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance, enabled through the ecosystem platform CTree Plaza, a one-stop interface allowing for self-service, on demand and zero touch service management. The ConnectiviTree network is designed to provide redundant routed data transport services with capacities of up to 200 terabits between major cities and to connect over 250 Points of Presence within Europe and beyond.– ...The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the parties named in this press release to complete on its business plan. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the parties named in this press release believe that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the parties named in this press release disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

