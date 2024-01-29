Registration Now Open For Bangladesh's Premier Global Edexpo 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Registration Open Global EdExpo BD 2024

Students, parents, and professionals are invited to join 25K+ visitors for the amazing educational experience at Global EdExpo BD 2024 on Feb 23–24 at BICC.

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Building on the buzz of its initial announcement, Inpace, a leader in marketing and event management, is excited to declare the official opening of registrations for the much-anticipated Global Education Expo Bangladesh 2024. Scheduled for February 23rd and 24th at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), this event is set to be a landmark in Bangladesh's educational sector.With over 156 stalls in an extensive 60,000+ square foot area, 25,000+ visitors, and an anticipated social media reach exceeding 5 million, the expo promises to be an unparalleled educational event in Bangladesh.Students, parents, and professionals interested in furthering their educational aspirations are urged to register early to guarantee participation in this exceptional two-day extravaganza. The expo provides a unique opportunity to connect with leading academic institutions from around the globe and explore a wide range of educational pathways.Registration is straightforward and accessible via the official Global EdExpo BD website.By registering, attendees will gain access to:Exclusive Scholarship Information: Discover scholarship opportunities from top international and local universities, with some offering complete tuition coverage.Expert-Led Seminars: Over 15 seminars are hosted by university representatives, providing insights into diverse academic fields and career paths.Instant Academic Evaluations: Direct interactions with educators for on-the-spot academic assessments.Comprehensive Educational Services: Free admission assistance, visa processing guidance, financial guidance, and more.Inpace, established in 1998, continues its tradition of bridging educational opportunities by bringing together world-class universities and aspiring students under one roof. This event is a continuation of their mission to empower the educational journey of Bangladeshi students and professionals.Don't miss the chance to be a part of this educational milestone. Be part of the journey of the International Education Expo Dhaka, Bangladesh 2024, that could redefine your future!Register today for Dhaka's Global EdExpo 2024! Unlock Your Future!

Hasan Al Banna

Global EdExpo (Inpace Management Services Limited)

+880 1313-450799

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Global EdExpo Dhaka Bangladesh 2024