Misuse Of Public Funds At Dhi Qar Oil Company

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Commission of Integrity has reported the detection of "excesses and waste" exceeding $33 million in two contracts for Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) and several departments affiliated with the Ministry of Electricity in the province.

The department revealed excesses in the cost of a contract for the construction and maintenance of warehouses for the Garraf [Gharraf] oil field . The signed contract with a UAE company amounted to $27 million, while the estimated cost of the project did not exceed $12 million. The team also observed excesses of up to $18 million in a contract for the supply of oil pipes and covers for the Garraf field.

The Commission also pointed out the waste of 37,795,000 dinars [$29k] in the purchase of photocopying machines, printers, and archive devices at inflated prices. Additionally, there was an excess of around 52 million dinars in the purchase of medical waste incinerators and three basins.

The investigations also uncovered the waste of public funds in equipping a power generation station for the public company Al-Aur , amounting to $2 million, which has not been put into service for more than ten years.

(Source: Commission of Integrity)