Kia Crooms, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 19, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Kia is an Area Vice President with Morgan Properties in the multifamily industry in Indianapolis, Indiana. She brings two decades of extensive experience in property management at both on-site and corporate levels.

Having successfully overseen the management of several hundred employees and over 6,000 apartment homes, including various styles like garden, mid-rise, and high-rise properties, Kia is a seasoned professional in the field.

Her journey in property management began as an insurance agent for AAA in Michigan, leading her to explore leasing opportunities in various cities across the country, including Minnesota, Washington D.C., Central Pennsylvania, Cleveland, Philly, Pittsburgh, and Valparaiso. Over the years, Kia aimed to broaden her horizons and gained diverse experiences. From working with smaller proprietary companies to larger outfits like Lincoln Property Company (now known as Willow Bridge) and Greystar, her career path led her back to the Midwest with Morgan Properties. With over 90,000 units across 340 communities and 19 states, Morgan Properties is one of the nation's three largest multifamily owners and the largest in Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Her achievements in property management, including exceptional revenue generation and team leadership, led to Kia's current role as Area Vice President. She enjoys being of service, supporting leaders and site leaders collaboratively to ensure individuals are most comfortable in their homes.

Above all, Kia attributes her success to her faith in God, serving as her guide to maintain humility and lead with empathy, fairness, and kindness. Her ability to adapt and thrive through unconventional routes marks her journey.

In May 2009, Kia fulfilled a personal goal by self-publishing a compilation of short stories describing the ever-changing days in property management titled“High-Rise Chronicles: Every Lease a Different Life, and Every Life a Different Story”, available on iUniverse, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Kia actively participates in community organizations and initiatives. She is involved in good corporate citizenship programs that allow her to give back to the community such as organizing warm coat drives and serving at Indiana food pantries to help fight food insecurities.

In her personal life, Kia is happily married, a cherished mother, and a proud homeowner in Indiana. She is an avid NFL fan of the Detroit Lions, loves the beaches, and looks forward to annual Disney or Myrtle Beach trips.