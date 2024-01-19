(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Middle East and Africa Telecom Market: A Regional and Country Level Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Middle East and Africa telecom market are witnessing robust growth, fueled by factors such as increasing mobile phone penetration, rising demand for broadband services, and ongoing digital transformation initiatives.

Mobile telecommunications, in particular, has played a pivotal role in the region's connectivity landscape, with a significant expansion of mobile networks and a surge in smartphone adoption. The demand for high-speed mobile data services has led to substantial investments in 4G and, increasingly, 5G infrastructure, contributing to improved connectivity and network capabilities across the Middle East and Africa.

Governments in the region are actively promoting digital initiatives and investing in telecommunications infrastructure to support economic growth and enhance the overall quality of life for their citizens. The push for smart cities, e-governance, and digital inclusion programs has increased the demand for advanced telecom services.

The competitive landscape of the telecom market in the Middle East and Africa is evolving rapidly, with both local and international telecom operators vying for market share. Partnerships and collaborations between telecom companies and technology providers are becoming more common, fostering innovation and the introduction of new services.

Key Questions Answered:



What are the main factors driving the demand for Middle East and Africa telecom market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the Middle East and Africa telecom market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in Middle East and Africa telecom industry?

What is the futuristic outlook for the Middle East and Africa telecom market in terms of growth potential? Which service type, technology, and transmission segments is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

Market Overview:



Analysis of the current market size and growth potential. Identification of key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Segmentation and Market Share:



Detailed segmentation based on service type, technology, and transmission. Insights into the market share of major players and emerging trends.

Competitive Landscape:



Profiling of major players in the Middle East and Africa telecom market. Analysis of competitive strategies, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forecast and Outlook:



Projection of market trends and growth prospects for the next ten years. Insights into potential disruptions and factors influencing market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Increasing development of fiber-based networks and fixed broadband services

1.1.2 Successful liberalization of the telecom sector and the launch of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and buying criteria

1.6 Impact analysis for key global events- covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis

1.7 Key Advancements and Major Developments of Telecom Market

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8.1 Market Drivers

1.8.2 Market Restraints

1.8.3 Market Opportunities

2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Middle East and Africa Telecom Market (by Service Type)

2.3.1 Mobile Services

2.3.2 Fixed Services

3 Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Middle East and Africa Telecom Market (by Technology)

3.3.1 4G/LTE

3.3.2 5G

3.3.3 Fiber Optics

3.3.4 Others

3.4 Middle East and Africa Telecom Market (by Transmission)

3.4.1 Wireless Transmission

3.4.2 Wireline Transmission

4 Region

4.1 Country Summary

Table: Middle East and Africa Telecom Market, By Country, ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Middle East and Africa

4.3.1 Key Market Participants in Middle East and Africa

4.3.2 Business Drivers

4.3.3 Business Challenges

4.3.4 Application

Table: Middle East and Africa Telecom Market, By Service Type ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.3.5 Product

Table: Middle East and Africa Telecom Market, By Technology ($ Million), 2022-2033

Table: Middle East and Africa Telecom Market, By Transmission ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.3.6 Middle East and Africa Telecom Market (by Country)

4.3.6.1 South Africa

Table: South Africa Telecom Market, By Service Type ($ Million), 2022-2033

Table: South Africa Telecom Market, By Technology ($ Million), 2022-2033

Table: South Africa Telecom Market, By Transmission ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.3.6.2 Saudi Arabia

4.3.6.3 Egypt

4.3.6.4 UAE

4.3.6.5 Israel

4.3.6.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profile

5.2.1 ATC TRS V LLC.

5.2.1.1 Overview

5.2.1.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.1.3 Top Competitors

5.2.1.4 Target Customers /End-Users

5.2.1.5 Key Personnel

5.2.1.6 Analyst View

5.2.1.7 Market Share

5.2.2 Batelco

5.2.3 CELL C.

5.2.4 EITC

5.2.5 Etisalat.

5.2.6 Huge TNS

5.2.7 Oman Telecommunications Company

5.2.8 Ooredoo

5.2.9 Orange

5.2.10 Saicom Voice Services.

5.2.11 stc

5.2.12 VEON LTD

5.2.13 Vodafone Group

5.2.14 voys

5.2.15 ZAIN.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets