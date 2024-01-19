FM Bayramov Meets With President Of Uganda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the
President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, within the framework
of his visit to the Republic of Uganda to participate in the 19th
summit meeting of the heads of state and government of the
Non-Aligned Movement, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the minister conveyed congratulations to the
head of state of Uganda regarding the transfer of the chairmanship
of the Non-Aligned Movement of the Republic of Azerbaijan to
Uganda, and it was stated that Azerbaijan is ready to share its
chairmanship experience with the Ugandan side.
At the meeting, views were exchanged on the main agenda topics
in various directions of political relations between the two
states, and satisfaction was expressed with the current level of
relations.
The importance of continuing the experience of coordination and
mutual support on important issues both on a bilateral basis and
within the framework of the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other
multilateral cooperation platforms was emphasised.
"During the meeting, the agenda of multilateral cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Uganda and future plans within the framework
of the Non-Aligned Movement Troika were discussed," the MFA
said.
The agreement was expressed on the development of
Azerbaijan-Uganda bilateral relations, the intensification of
contacts, and business relations in the economic, social, and
humanitarian spheres. It should be recalled that the chairmanship
of the Non-Aligned Movement was transferred from Azerbaijan to
Uganda.
MENAFN19012024000195011045ID1107742640
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.