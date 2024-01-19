American Chamber Of Commerce To Hold Several Events Prior To COP29 In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan has announced
that it will hold complex events called Stakeholder Dialogue on
Climate Change: 2024 Year of Green World Solidarity and Preparation
for the UN Climate Change Conference in 2024, Azernews reports.
This initiative aims to create an opportunity for dialogue,
awareness, and cooperation between enterprises in Azerbaijan within
the framework of preparations for the COP 29 conference to be held
in Baku from November 11 to 24, 2024.
"Meetings, including understanding the importance of the UN
Framework Conference on Climate Change for business in Azerbaijan,
will be devoted to topics such as legal norms and global practices
related to sustainable supply chain practices, the role of
corporate governance in environmentally friendly business
operations, non-financial accountability in terms of Azerbaijan's
legislative framework, the country's ESG (ecology, social aspects,
and governance) program, as well as accessible tax benefits," the
representative of the Chamber of Commerce said.
He also noted that the participation of the Executive Director
of the Chamber, Gulnara Aslanbeylin, in the COP 28 conference held
in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November–December 2023
emphasises the support of the American Chamber of Commerce in
Azerbaijan for measures to combat climate change.
"The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan is trying to
play an important role in the development of a joint and
sustainable approach to solving global climate problems," the
representative added.
MENAFN19012024000195011045ID1107742501
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.