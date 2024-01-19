American Chamber Of Commerce To Hold Several Events Prior To COP29 In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan has announced that it will hold complex events called Stakeholder Dialogue on Climate Change: 2024 Year of Green World Solidarity and Preparation for the UN Climate Change Conference in 2024, Azernews reports.

This initiative aims to create an opportunity for dialogue, awareness, and cooperation between enterprises in Azerbaijan within the framework of preparations for the COP 29 conference to be held in Baku from November 11 to 24, 2024.

"Meetings, including understanding the importance of the UN Framework Conference on Climate Change for business in Azerbaijan, will be devoted to topics such as legal norms and global practices related to sustainable supply chain practices, the role of corporate governance in environmentally friendly business operations, non-financial accountability in terms of Azerbaijan's legislative framework, the country's ESG (ecology, social aspects, and governance) program, as well as accessible tax benefits," the representative of the Chamber of Commerce said.

He also noted that the participation of the Executive Director of the Chamber, Gulnara Aslanbeylin, in the COP 28 conference held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November–December 2023 emphasises the support of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan for measures to combat climate change.

"The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan is trying to play an important role in the development of a joint and sustainable approach to solving global climate problems," the representative added.