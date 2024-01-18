Amir Meets Ministers Attending Police College Graduation Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, at the headquarters of the Police Academy in Sailiya, Thursday morning, HE Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, and HE Mazen Abdellah Hilal Al Farrayeh, Minister of Interior of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, HE Ziad Hab Al-Reeh, Minister of Interior of the sisterly State of Palestine, HE Judge Bassam Al-Mawlawi, Minister of Interior and Municipalities of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, HE Ibrahim Ali Ahmed Haidan, Minister of Interior of the sisterly Republic of Yemen, HE Kamal Feki, Minister of Interior of the sisterly Republic of Tunisia, and HE Gasana Alfred, the Minister of the Interior of the friendly Republic of Rwanda, to greet the Amir on the occasion of their visit to the country to attend the graduation ceremony of the sixth batch of cadets of the Police Academy.

The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.