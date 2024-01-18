Kyrgyzstan Sets Timeline For Launching Operations At Karakol Airport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 18. The "Karakol"
international airport in Kyrgyzstan is set to begin operations in
the autumn of 2024, Trend reports.
According to Manas International Airport, a company, operating
Kyrgyz airports, the current construction at Karakol airport
includes a terminal and runway meeting international standards. The
funding for this construction is provided by Manas OJSC.
Karakol Airport was established in 1971, and its runway was put
into operation in 1978. It was equipped to regularly accommodate
various aircraft types and all categories of helicopters.
On November 25, 2011, through a decree by Kyrgyzstan's
government, Karakol was granted international status. In 2018, the
airport facilitated a charter flight on the
Dubai-Tashkent-Bishkek-Karakol route. Following this event, the
airport temporarily ceased operations.
On May 7, 2022, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov outlined
the schedule for the reconstruction of Karakol Airport, and
construction work promptly began.
