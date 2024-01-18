Kyrgyzstan Sets Timeline For Launching Operations At Karakol Airport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 18. The "Karakol" international airport in Kyrgyzstan is set to begin operations in the autumn of 2024, Trend reports.

According to Manas International Airport, a company, operating Kyrgyz airports, the current construction at Karakol airport includes a terminal and runway meeting international standards. The funding for this construction is provided by Manas OJSC.

Karakol Airport was established in 1971, and its runway was put into operation in 1978. It was equipped to regularly accommodate various aircraft types and all categories of helicopters.

On November 25, 2011, through a decree by Kyrgyzstan's government, Karakol was granted international status. In 2018, the airport facilitated a charter flight on the Dubai-Tashkent-Bishkek-Karakol route. Following this event, the airport temporarily ceased operations.

On May 7, 2022, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov outlined the schedule for the reconstruction of Karakol Airport, and construction work promptly began.