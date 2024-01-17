Short Bowel Syndrome: Loss Of Venous Access Via PICC Lines Versus Small Bowel Transplant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adults and children with Short Bowel Syndrome are at serious risk of central line associate blood-stream infections and recurrent loss of venous access.

- Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Management of vascular access needs to be part of a comprehensive and multidisciplinary

strategy aiming, as a first step, to preserve the vascular real estate of children requiring long-term PN.” ...Dr. Chiara Grimaldi, Meyer Children's Hospital, Florence, Italy

What else did Dr. Grimaldi say in“Difficult Vascular Access in Children with Short Bowel Syndrome: What to Do Next” published in Children 2022, 9, 688.

“Critical loss of vascular accesses with progressive exhaustion of the vascular real estate, is, per se, one of the indications to intestinal transplantation, according to the American Gastroenterology Association and ESPEN (European Society of Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism) guidelines, respectively.”

Cather associated blood-stream infections (CLABSI) are a major cause of morbidity and mortality in peripheral nutrition -dependent patients.”

Read Dr. Grimaldi's article HERE .

Greg Vigna, MD, JD , national pharmaceutical injury attorney,“Short bowel syndrome is a brutal diagnosis and loss of venous access leads to life or death last-resort access that might be include transhepatic (liver), direct right atrial (heart) insertion, and gonadal vein attempts.”

Dr. Vigna adds,“Thankfully there are hydrophilic catheters on the market that have different properties than standard polyurethane and silicone catheter tubing that reduces platelet aggregation on the tubing that create clots and reduce bacterial colonization that occurs from being exposed to the skin.”

Dr. Vigna concludes,“Adults and children with Short Bowel Syndrome are at serious risk of central line associate blood-stream infections and recurrent loss of venous access from thrombosis because they are dependent on lines. Without progressive loss of venous access, at critical stage where options are highly invasive, intestinal transplant is indicated.”

What is sepsis? Multiple organ damage from inflammation because of infection that may result in organ damage to brain, kidney, heart, liver, and lung.

What is septic shock? A life-threatening condition that caused dangerously low blood pressure because of infection that may result in amputations of fingers and toes, brain damage, kidney failure, ventilator dependence, oxygen dependence, and nerve damage.

What is deep venous thrombosis? This is a blood clot in one or more deep veins of the body that may be either partial occlusion or complete occlusion.

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who represents those with serious injuries cause by defective medical devices including PICC lines and Med-Ports that lead to sepsis and venous thrombosis (blood clots).

Read more about PICC Line complications and how we can help, on our website .

Greg Vigna, MD, JD

