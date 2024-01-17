Home Minister Shah To Visit Assam, Meghalaya For 3 Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati/Shillong, Jan 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam and Meghalaya for three days beginning Thursday to attend a number of events, including the plenary session of the North Eastern Council in Shillong, officials said on Wednesday.

In Shillong on Thursday, Shah will inaugurate a cyber security operation centre of the Assam Rifles on the premises of the paramilitary force's headquarters.

On the next day, he will chair the 71st plenary session of the NEC at the Meghalaya state convention centre in Shillong and then, review the various works of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC).

On Saturday, he will attend the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the SSB at the SSB complex in Assam's Tezpur. In the afternoon, Shah will attend the 13th triennial conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.

In the evening, the Home Minister will attend the passing-out parade of 2,551 Assam Police commandos at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. Later, he will release book, "Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan", at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in the city. He will also inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati before returning to Delhi the same day.

