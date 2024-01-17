Adani Group To Set Up Rs 50 K Crore Hyperscale Data Centre Infrastructure In Maha

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) The Maharashtra government and Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Wednesday signed a MoU to set up a 1 GW hyperscale data centre infrastructure with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in 10 years, officials said.

The MoU was inked in presence of Adani Group Founder & Chairman Gautam Adani and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the ongoing World Economic Forum, Davos.

The data centre infrastructure, to be set up in key locations like Mumbai or Navi Mumbai and Pune, will be powered by renewable energy, and create 20,000 jobs. This would help enhance the green energy infrastructure of this state besides providing direct and indirect employment to 20,000 people.

The Adani Group also intends to make deemed distribution investments to power the proposed 1 GW hyperscale data center infrastructure.

Adani and Shinde met at the Maharashtra Pavilion set up in Davos and held discussions over infrastructure investment opportunities and further collaboration for the state.

Officials said that the Maharashtra government is keen to promote information technology-related infrastructure and services, and considers the proposed hyperscale data centre project to be economically and socially beneficial to the state.

Mumbai has rapidly transformed from having a minimal share of renewable energy to becoming a global leader in clean energy adoption in just a few years, and now the city's renewable energy share surpasses that of major cities globally, company officials said.

Mega projects like this have facilitated Mumbai's renewable energy journey and aligns well with its broader sustainability goals contributing to India's broader renewable energy targets.

In 2023, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) has successfully satisfied up to 38 per cent of Mumbai consumers' electricity requirements from renewable sources, and the company is committed to achieve the target of 60 per cent by 2027.

