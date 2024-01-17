16Th Global Film Festival Noida Explores Future Prospects Of Satellite Channels With The Advent Of OTT Channels

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 16th Global Film Festival Noida witnessed a thought-provoking seminar on the "Future Prospects of Satellite Channels with the Advent of OTT Channels" on its second day. Festival President Dr. Sandeep Marwah spearheaded the discussion, shedding light on the rapid growth of Over-The-Top (OTT) channels and their profound impact on the younger generation.



The esteemed panelists, including Dr. Elena Remizova from the Russian Culture Centre Mumbai, expressed optimism for stronger ties between India and Russia, drawing parallels with the film Pathan. Madhura Naik emphasized the industry's shift from satellite to OTT platforms, underscoring the convenience and transformative power of technology. Neha Mehta urged the audience to make thoughtful choices in the digital realm while staying connected to their cultural roots.



Zeenat Kureshi motivated young minds to leverage technology for positive change, and Preeti Ghai emphasized the symbiotic relationship between fashion and technology, advising cinema students to glean insights from industry professionals. Actor Radha Bhatt stressed the importance of using creative energy wisely in the age of OTT and social media. PR Guru Suresh Gaur discussed the coexistence of OTT and satellite channels, highlighting their distinct growth prospects.



Renowned personalities, including Fashion Blogger Kavita Arora, Filmmaker & Film Curator Arzat Naaz, Singer Kaka, engaged with an enthusiastic audience, sharing their insightful views on the evolving landscape of entertainment.



A poster launch for the upcoming feature film marked a significant moment, to be produced by the American Indian Producer Trilok Malik.



The seminar concluded with Festival President Dr. Sandeep Marwah presenting festival mementos and Certificates of Excellence to Kavita Arora, Madhura Naik, Zeenat Kureshi, Radha Bhatt, Neha Mehta, and Preeti Ghai for their outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry. Festival Director Ashok Tyagi expressed gratitude through a heartfelt vote of thanks.



The 16th Global Film Festival Noida continues to be a platform for engaging discussions, fostering collaborations, and celebrating the ever-evolving landscape of the film and entertainment industry.



