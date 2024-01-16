Kim And Joel Reyenga, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 16, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Kim and Joel Reyenga, Broker Associates, are associated with EXp Realty, LLC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Collaborating as a dynamic husband-and-wife team, they leverage their extensive marketing expertise to support both buyers and sellers, completing an impressive 30-40 transactions annually. Their diverse clientele ranges from individuals in search of vacation homes to those looking for primary residences.

Joel embarked on his real estate journey in 1986, initially in the construction sector before transitioning to real estate. He specialized in luxury properties located near lakes and golf courses.

Bringing a wealth of experience in staff appraisal, Joel worked in Chicago and held licenses in California and South Carolina. Until 2010, his focus was on golf development within communities.

Throughout his career, Joel served as a sales executive in Lake Tahoe and South Carolina, with a specific emphasis on golf community sales. Additionally, he collaborated with various builders and held the position of Sales Director in Lake Geneva until 2017. Relocating to California following a job offer from a headhunter, he worked as a foreclosure specialist, facilitating 1,250 sales and overseeing team management.

Now, working in tandem with his wife and business partner, Kim, they derive satisfaction from assisting individuals in making sound decisions for their families.

Beyond the realm of real estate, Kim and Joel find joy in activities such as the golf club and boat club, as well as gardening. Their cherished moments also include spending time with their three granddaughters.