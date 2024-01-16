Sweden's Accession To NATO Not Included In Legislative Program Of Hungarian Cabinet

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary Zsolt Shemien submitted to
Parliament the government's legislative program for the spring
session of 2024, which does not include the issue of ratification
of the agreement on Sweden's accession to NATO, Azernews reports.
The State Assembly (unicameral parliament) Hungary will resume
work in February after a break related to the celebration of
Christmas and New Year.
The government's 18-point program was handed over to Parliament
Speaker Laszlo Kever on January 15. Presenting these proposals,
Chemien pointed out that the program does not include legislative
tasks related to international treaties, the online edition of
Telex reported. At the same time, it includes bills on the minimum
wage in accordance with EU standards, on the recognition of foreign
diplomas and certificates in Hungary, on the state budget for 2025
and several other documents.
The government submitted to Parliament a bill on ratification of
the agreement on Sweden's accession to NATO in the summer of 2022,
but the deputies postponed it due to unfriendly statements by
Swedish politicians addressed to Hungary. The document has already
been discussed in committees, but the date of voting on it in the
full parliament has not yet been determined. In December, at a
press conference following the results of the year, Hungarian Prime
Minister Viktor Orban said that he did not yet see a great desire
among deputies to deal with this issue.
Of all the NATO countries, the Swedish application has so far
not been approved only by Hungary and Turkiye, which sought tougher
measures from the kingdom against the Kurdish separatists who moved
there. On March 27, 2023, the Hungarian parliament agreed to
Finland's accession to NATO, but postponed consideration of the
issue of Sweden. Finland and Sweden submitted their applications to
the North Atlantic Alliance on May 18, 2022, indicating that they
were pushed to such a step by the war in Ukraine.
