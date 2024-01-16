Investornewsbreaks Data443 Risk Mitigation Inc. (ATDS) To Participate In Microsoft Security Copilot

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Data443 (OTC: ATDS) , a data security and privacy software company for“All Things Data Security,” and Cyren by Data443, today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview (the“Microsoft Security Copilot”). Data443 was selected based on its proven experience and close relationship with Microsoft Security technologies and its willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality.“With our recently completed deal for certain Cyren Ltd. technologies and its top-tier customer base, the timing of this announcement is timely for our customers and product lines,” said Data443 founder and CEO Jason Remillard.“Nearly 100% of our customers are also Microsoft cloud services consumers, so any additional capabilities are immediately beneficial. When we combine capabilities across our Ransomware Recovery, Data Movement ('MFT/EFT'), Secure Content Distribution ('DRM') and our flagship data governance toolsets, we believe the benefits are immediate for our customers.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Data443 Risk Mitigation Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, at rest and in flight/in transit, locally, on a network or in the cloud. It is All Things Data Security(TM). With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, and servicing over 100 million security requests per day, Data443 and Cyren by Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform or format. Data443's framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies. To learn more about Data443, watch the company's video introduction on its YouTube channel:



NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ATDS are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN