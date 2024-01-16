Ghazni's Andar Residents Demand School For Children

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Religious scholars and tribal alders of Andar district in southern Ghazni province say not even a single school exists in the entire district.

They say nearly 30,000 children both girls and boys in the surrounding villages of Mulla Gulan, Joychahar, Joypanj, Joyshish, Alijan, Alizi, Surki, Sarda and Noro have been deprived of education due lack of schools.

Usman Ghani, a tribal elder, told Pajhwok Afghan News he had tried a lot to construct a school in their area during the past two decades, but due to the conflict in the country, his dream remained unfulfilled.

Ghulam Haider, a tribal elder of Joychahar area, said earlier people did not want their children to go to school due to various reasons, but now their mindset had changed and the government should pay special attention to the matter.

Mullah Ghani, a religious scholar of the area, told Pajhwok no infrastructure work had been done in their area and asked the government to establish school for their children.

Ghazni Education Department officials acknowledged the problem of the residents of Andar district, but said it was a countrywide phenomenon

Qari Sibghatullah Ahmadi, director of education department, told Pajhwok a large number of children in Andar district were deprived of education because of the past \ war and the lack of attention of the previous government.

A group of youth has voluntarily started imparting basic education to some children at their own expense, but currently they are struggling with lack of education items.

kk/ma

Visits: 29