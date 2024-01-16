Craig T. Scanland, DPM, A Podiatrist With Scanland Foot & Ankle Center

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 16, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

A determined podiatrist, Dr. Scanland works with patients at Scanland Foot & Ankle Center in Blakely, Pennsylvania. Together with his father, Dr. John Scanland, who specializes in diabetic wound care, they commonly treat diabetic neuropathy and wound care, toenail problems (ingrown toenails, fungus treatment, etc), plantar fasciitis, common skin irregularities (corns, calluses, and warts) and foot & ankle surgery (bunions, bone spurs, hammertoes).

Academically, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Scranton, and earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine. Finally, he completed a three-year podiatric surgical residency at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Podiatry is a branch of medicine devoted to the study, diagnosis, and medical and surgical treatment of a variety of disorders of the foot, ankle, and lower extremities. A podiatrist, also known as a podiatric physician or a foot and ankle surgeon, is a medical professional devoted to the treatment of disorders of the foot, ankle, and lower extremities. They can treat injuries and complications from ongoing health issues like diabetes.

Learn More about Dr. Craig T. Scanland:

Through his findatopdoc profile,