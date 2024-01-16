National Drama Theater To Present Play About Khurshidbanu Natavan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater will stage People's Writer Ilyas Afandiyev's play "Khurshidbanu Natavan" on January 19.

The play demonstrates the life of a poetess, the daughter of Mehdi Gulu-khan, the last ruler of the Garabagh khanate, Azernews reports.

Born into a noble family in Shusha, Khurshidbanu Natavan was exposed to the arts and literature from a young age. Her father, Mehdigulu Khan, the last ruler of the Garabagh Khanate (1748–1822) encouraged her to pursue her passion for poetry, and she soon became known for her lyrical and romantic verses.

The 19th century poetess was often corresponded with some of the most notable poets of her time. After her father's death, she took the rule over Garabagh and became deeply involved in philanthropic work.

She did a lot for the welfare of people, including building water works, opening schools and building hospitals.

Natavan was first to provide her home city Shusha with drinking water. A water main was first laid down in Shusha in 1883, thus solving the water problem.

The main feature that characterizes Natavan in the play is her unity with the people, her thoughts and ideas about the people. The play shows the poetess's deep love for native land and hardworking people.

The fact that Khurshidbanu Natavan is also a talented poetess who brilliantly skillfully sings delicate human emotions is in the center of attention in the play.

People's Artists Maleyka Asadova, Rafig Azimov, Haji Ismayilov, Kazim Abdullayev, Honored Artists Anar Heybatov, Elshan Jabrayilov, Rashad Bakhtiyarov, Mirza Agabayli, Kazim Hasanguliyev, Elnar Garayev, Alvida Jafarov, Ayshad Mammadov, Elshan Rustamov and other actors will take part in the theater production.