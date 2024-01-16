               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Views Conditions Created In Lenk Frut Citrus Garden In Lankaran District


1/16/2024 3:09:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Lankaran district, Azernews reports.

The head of state viewed the conditions created in the recently planted citrus orchard of the Lenk Frut Limited Liability Company (LLC) in the village of Separadi, Lankaran district.

Will be updated

MENAFN16012024000195011045ID1107725310

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search