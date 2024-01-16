Kuwait Parliament Speaker Adjourns Session Over Gov't Absence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun on Tuesday adjourned an ordinary parliament session until February 6-7 due to the government absence.

The speaker said due to the government's resignation, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Essa Al-Kandari notified the National Assembly that the government would not attend the session.

Under Article 116 of the Constitution, the government must be represented by its head or some of its members at the parliament's sessions.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had signed an Amiri Order appointing Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and assigning him to form a new government. (end) ae

