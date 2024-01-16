Iran Launches Missile Attacks On US Base In Iraq (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16.
Iran's Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile attacks on the US
Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport in Iraq, Trend reports.
Several explosions also occurred near the US Consulate.
IRGC said it had destroyed the "spy headquarters" of
anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the region using ballistic
missiles.
