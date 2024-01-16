               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iran Launches Missile Attacks On US Base In Iraq (VIDEO)


1/16/2024 1:36:46 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile attacks on the US Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport in Iraq, Trend reports.

Several explosions also occurred near the US Consulate.

IRGC said it had destroyed the "spy headquarters" of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the region using ballistic missiles.

