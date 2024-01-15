Tocumen International Sets New Passenger Record

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Tocumen International Airport established a new record for passenger movement in 2023 by processing 17,825,465 million passengers, exceeding the historical 16,582,601 passengers registered in 2019.

Raffoul Arab, manager of Tocumen International said that“the performance in 2023 is the result of the confidence of the airlines that have increased their frequencies and destinations, for the support we have given them and for the guarantees of safe and secure operations. punctual. These facts strengthen the reputation and relevance of Panama as the main transit point and regional connectivity for passengers and cargo.”

In the month of December, 1,606,558 passengers were transported to the area terminal.

The markets with the greatest regional movement through the Panama hub in December were South America with 44%, followed by North America with 30%, the Caribbean with 11%, while Central America contributed 11%, and the European markets with a 4% participation.

At the end of 2023, 31 airlines operate at the Tocumen International Airport, 15 cargo, and 16 passenger.