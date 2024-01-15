'Troops Are Well-Trained And Fully Prepared...' Army Chief's Message To The Nation On Army Day 2024 (PHOTOS)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Addressing the 76th Army Day parade in Lucknow, Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande highlights the soldiers' capabilities in various operations, including border protection, counter-terrorism, and disaster relief.



Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande has assured the nation that the soldiers are well trained and battle hardened to take on any challenges along the northern border. Northern border is referred to the boundary with China, where the troops of two countries are engaged in a border standoff at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh.



Addressing the Army personnel at Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre on the occasion of the 76th Army Day parade -- held for the first time under in Lucknow -- General Pande said that 'soldiers have discharged their responsibilities in every sphere, be it protecting our borders, counter-terrorism operations or humanitarian and disaster relief operations.'

Talking about the northern borders which share boundary with China, Gen Pande said: "Our soldiers are well trained to take on any challenges. The Indian Army is fully prepared and capable of facing any challenge."

On Jammu & Kashmir, he said, "The situation is under control on our western borders in Jammu & Kashmir, but continued infiltration attempts make it clear that terrorist infrastructure still exists across the border."

This year's Army Day parade was celebrated under the aegis of Central Command also known as Surya Command, in Lucknow. This was for the second time that the grand event was held outside Delhi with the first one in Bengaluru. It must be noted that the Lucknow constituency is being held by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.



Talking about the technology infusion in the Army, he said that recently through provisions for emergency procurement, the Indian Army has procured several modern instruments and equipment. He further added that the Indian Army's focus has been on the development of critical infrastructure and strengthening border infrastructure.

Every year on January 15, India celebrates Army Day to commemorate the achievements of the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa.



On this day, Gen Cariappa, who led Indian forces to victory in the 1947 war, took over the command of the Indian Army from General Sir FRR Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India.

The Army Day is celebrated every year to honour Gen Cariappa and the Indian Army.

This year's parade witnessed six marching contingents and a military band comprising six regimental brass bands and four pipe bands from the various regimental centres.



The marching contingents were from the 50 (Independent) PARA Brigade, Sikh LI Regimental Centre, JAT Regimental Centre, Garhwal Rifle Regimental Centre, Bengal Engineers Group Centre and Army Air Defence Centre.



23 Foreign Service Attaches from 19 countries attended the parade.

Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopters participated in the fly-past in two formations, including Nirbhay.



1 STC (Signal Training Centre) Motorcycle Display team Dare Devils with 35 motorcycles also enthralled the audience with their performing stunts.



A team of eight paratroopers also showcased a combat free fall as they jumped out of a Dhruv helicopter, deployed their parachutes and manoeuvred down to land on the ground.



On the occasion, Gen Pande gave 15 gallantry awards and 23 Unit Citations, in recognition of the valour and meritorious service of Army personnel and units.