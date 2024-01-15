US-Based Clothing Shop Speciologie Introduces Wearable 1800S Museum-Inspired Art Illustrations On Winter Hoodies

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The e-store introduces a unique collection showcasing quagga, Pyrenean ibex, and Tasmanian tiger drawings.

The chosen designs serve as a poignant reminder of the intrinsic“gone but not forgotten” message, emphasizing the crucial need to preserve Earth's habitat for all species. Speciologie goes beyond fashion trends by incorporating a meaningful conservation aspect into each purchase.

“In our winter hoodie collection, we strive to evoke a sense of wonder and remembrance for the lost animal species of modern history. Each wearable art illustration tells a story of biodiversity before the age of wildlife photography. It draws the wearer and their audience to the urgency of saving the planet's biodiversity for the creatures that inhabit it,“ said a Speciologie spokesperson.

The new collection showcases the brand's dedication to merging art, science, and fashion. Each illustration captures the essence of magnificent, recently extinct animal species in a signature style reminiscent of 1800s museum drawings, sparking a renewed sense of wonder about Earth's biodiversity.

“With every hoodie sold, Speciologie contributes to a fund supporting science-based conservation actions that directly contribute to saving endangered species. We believe in taking action to protect our planet's delicate ecosystems and the remarkable creatures that inhabit them,” added the spokesperson.

At the heart of Speciologie's mission is a commitment to acknowledging the intricate interdependencies in nature. The brand believes that even the smallest actions can have profound effects, echoing the sentiment that the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas.

Speciologie invites fashion enthusiasts to not only embrace these sustainable and eco-friendly wearables but also become part of a movement dedicated to preserving the planet's natural wonders. The brand-new hoodie collection is now available for purchase exclusively on the Speciologie online store.

About Speciologie

Speciologie is a distinguished clothing shop that seamlessly blends art, science, and fashion. Specializing in species recently lost to time, its extinct animal clothing features museum-inspired art illustrations, celebrating the beauty of our lost species, while contributing to a greater awareness of biodiversity and conservation. To view the clothing, visit the link below.

