South Kanara Muslim Welfare Association Elects New Office Bearers

South Kanara Muslim Welfare Association (SKMWA), affiliated to the Indian Cultural Centre under the aegis of the Embassy of India, Qatar held its 32nd Annual General Body Meeting recently. At the meeting several important decisions were made and Suhaib Ahmed was elected as new President for the term 2024-2026.

The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Qur'an by Moiz Imran. The outgoing President, Abdul Razak Puttur, presided over the function and provided a brief overview of the committee's activities during the years 2022 and 2023. Kasim Udupi extended a warm welcome to all the attendees, while Nasir Ullal and Mohammed Imran presented the annual and financial reports, respectively.

Other office bearers were unanimously elected along with President Suhaib Ahmed. Rizwan Ahmed and Imran Ahmed Bava have been appointed as Vice Presidents, Rasheed Abdulhameed Kakinje as the General Secretary, and Anshar Ullala Thota and Abdul Rasheed Bc Road as Joint Secretaries. Mohammed Faisel Sheikh and Ahmed Shamsheer Mohammed will serve as Treasurer and Joint Treasurer respectively. The role of Conveners will be taken up by Mohammed Shareef and Mohammed Imran Bantwal, whereas Mahammad Mansoor Imthi and Shameer Mahin Ahmed will serve as Sports Secretaries. The Event Secretaries will be Ameer Hamza, Imthiyaz Abdul Razak, Saleem Ullal, Elyas Muriyala, and Mohammed Condana. Lastly, Abdul Ashiq, Ahmed Irfan, Mohammed Shameer Punjalkatte, Mahammad Noushik, and Hassan Nijamuddin will undertake the role of Event Coordinators.

Suhaib Ahmed extended his heartfelt congratulations to the outgoing team for their successful tenure. He added that their dedication and hard work paved the way for new opportunities and also expressed his gratitude to all the committee members for their support and cooperation. He concluded by adding that with the newly elected team, they will be able to uphold and further enhance the esteemed legacy of SKMWA.

The event concluded with the vote of thanks by Vice President Mohammad Shareef, who graciously hosted the event.