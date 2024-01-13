Mobile Fire Group Downs Russian Cruise Missile With MANPADS In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of January 13, 2024, Ukraine's Defense Forces downed a Russian cruise missile with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) in the Mykolaiv region.

The relevant video was posted by the South Air Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On the morning of January 13, 2024, the air defense units of Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces destroyed two Russian Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles in the Mykolaiv region,” the report states.

Additionally, the enemy targeted the Mykolaiv region with two Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles, but they lost their combat capacity in the air.

“The video shows the cruise missile being downed by a warrior of the mobile fire group of Kherson Air Defense Missile Brigade with a MANPADS,” the South Air Command noted.

A reminder that, on January 13, 2024, Russia used 40 air assault weapons against Ukraine. Following the combat performance of the Air Force's systems and units, in cooperation with the air defense units of Ukraine's Defense Forces, seven Kh-101/555/55 missiles and one Kh-59 guided missile were intercepted.

