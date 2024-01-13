France To Strengthen Ukraine's Ability To Produce Weapons On Its Soil - FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France is determined to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces, supply them with weapons and strengthen Ukraine's ability to produce weapons on its soil.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said this at a joint briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in Kyiv on Saturday, Ukrinform reports.

"France will remain side by side with Ukraine for as long as it takes. This determination is unchanged and will be deployed in the directions of support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, supply of weapons systems, ammunition, air defense assets, and artillery. I know you appreciate the French technology being supplied to you to protect your land. We are determined to jointly strengthen Ukraine's ability to produce weapons on its own land and are ready to help you in this area," he said.

Sejourne said that France was ready to continue supporting Ukraine's resistance to the aggressor and would improve the legal framework so that cooperation in the field of defense capabilities develops even more widely.

In the field of civil cooperation with Ukraine, he focused on health care, demining and training of specialists, and education. In addition, the minister called on French companies to join the tasks facing Ukraine in the field of energy, communication and water supply.

Sejourne arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, January 13.

On January 9, Emmanuel Macron appointed Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister of France. Attal has already announced the composition of his government, in which most of the key figures from Elisabeth Borne's cabinet have retained their positions.