Is CIA Conducting 'Covert Operations' Inside Venezuela? Trump Says 'Looking At Land For Further Strikes'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday confirmed that he has given the CIA approval to carry out covert operations in Venezuela. He also mentioned that he is considering launching ground operations in the country.

This disclosure about U.S. intelligence activities in Venezuela follows a series of recent U.S. military strikes targeting suspected drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean. Since early September, US forces have destroyed at least five vessels, killing 27 individuals, four of whom were linked to Venezuela.

Asked during an event in the Oval Office on Wednesday why he had authorised the CIA to take action in Venezuela, Trump affirmed he had made the move, AP reported.

Here's what Trump said

“I authorized for two reasons, really,” Trump replied.“No. 1, they have emptied their prisons into the United States of America," he said. "And the other thing, the drugs, we have a lot of drugs coming in from Venezuela, and a lot of the Venezuelan drugs come in through the sea.”

Trump added the administration“is looking at land” as it considers further strikes in the region. He declined to say whether the CIA has authority to take action against President Nicolás Maduro.

Trump made the unusual acknowledgement of a CIA operation shortly after The New York Times published that the CIA had been authorized to carry out covert action in Venezuela.

Trump's crackdown on Venezuelan drug cartels

Early this month, the Trump administration declared drug cartels to be unlawful combatants. It pronounced the United States is now in an“armed conflict” with them, justifying the military action as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States.

The move has spurred anger in Congress from members of both major political parties that Trump was effectively committing an act of war without seeking congressional authorisation.

On Wednesday, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said while she supports cracking down on trafficking, the administration has gone too far.

“The Trump administration's authorization of covert C.I.A. action, conducting lethal strikes on boats and hinting at land operations in Venezuela slides the United States closer to outright conflict with no transparency, oversight or apparent guardrails,” Shaheen said.

"The American people deserve to know if the administration is leading the U.S. into another conflict, putting servicemembers at risk or pursuing a regime-change operation.”

The Trump administration has yet to provide underlying evidence to lawmakers proving that the boats targeted by the U.S. military were in fact carrying narcotics, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

The officials, who were not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Associated Press that the administration has only pointed to unclassified video clips of the strikes posted on social media by Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and has yet to produce“hard evidence” that the vessels were carrying drugs.

Lawmakers have expressed frustration that the administration is offering little detail about how it came to decide the U.S. is in armed conflict with cartels or which criminal organizations it claims are“unlawful combatants.”

Even as the US military has carried out strikes on some vessels, the U.S. Coast Guard has continued with its typical practice of stopping boats and seizing drugs.

Trump on Wednesday explained away the action, saying the traditional approach hasn't worked.

“Because we've been doing that for 30 years, and it has been totally ineffective. They have faster boats,” he said.”They're world-class speedboats, but they're not faster than missiles."

Human rights groups have raised concerns that the strikes flout international law and are extrajudicial killings.

(With inputs from AP)