M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One

Leading UAE-based Group invests in first AVAX-focused treasury increasing access to token across MENA region.

M2 Capital Limited , the proprietary investment arm of M2 Group a UAE-headquartered conglomerate with a diversified portfolio in digital asset solutions, has announced a $21 million strategic investment in the Nasdaq-listed AVAX One Digital Asset Treasury (DAT), which is focused on AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche ecosystem. The investment aligns with M2 Capital's strategic focus on connecting blockchain developments with the demand for compliant digital assets in the MENA region.

On September 22, 2025, AgriFORCE Growing Systems (Nasdaq: AGRI) announced that it will be renamed to AVAX One , becoming the first Nasdaq-listed treasury company dedicated to maximizing AVAX ownership on a per-share basis. With an initial PIPE financing round led by Hivemind Capital, which included M2 Capital, and co-investor Cypher Capital, the new vehicle is projected to raise approximately $300 million, split between capital and AVAX token contributions, and aims to launch with over $420 million worth of AVAX on its balance sheet.

M2 Capital brings its regional expertise, market access, and deep understanding of institutional adoption trends to the table. M2 Capital will actively collaborate with fellow investors and ecosystem partners to support AVAX accumulation, strengthen network security, and catalyze new opportunities for Avalanche adoption.

Avalanche is a high-speed, institutional-grade blockchain designed to serve as a foundational settlement layer for the future of global finance. AVAX, its native token, consistently ranks among the top 15 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with a market capitalization of nearly $12 billion and a total value locked (TVL) exceeding $4 billion across its network. These metrics underscore both the scale and maturity of AVAX within the digital asset landscape, making it an attractive foundation for a professionally managed treasury vehicle.

The contribution to the AVAX Digital Asset Treasury is the latest in a series of strategic initiatives by M2 Capital to advance the adoption of institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure. In July of this year, M2 Capital joined other leading investors and infrastructure partners in supporting the Sui Foundation and Nasdaq-listed SUI Group Holdings Ltd. (formerly Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.) through a PIPE investment aimed at establishing a dedicated Sui Treasury. Following this, M2 Capital invested $20 million in Ethena ($ENA) as part of a strategic partnership earlier this month.

M2 Group is privately held and backed by institutional shareholders with deep roots in the UAE's innovation economy, reinforcing long-term regional alignment and strategic access.

About M2 Group

M2 Group is a UAE-headquartered conglomerate committed to delivering secure, regulated, and forward-looking digital asset solutions for individuals and institutional investors through its regulated entities and affiliates:



M2 Custody Limited (M2CL), licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

M2 Global Wealth Limited (M2GW), licensed by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) M2 Capital Limited (M2CL), the proprietary investment arm established in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

The affiliate entities of M2 Group are licensed and regulated by the FSRA (ADGM) in Abu Dhabi and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) and provide clients with access to institutional-grade custody, tailored yield strategies, digital asset financing, and deep OTC liquidity. Guided by strong governance and global standards, M2 combines regional insight with international reach to create exclusive opportunities and deliver a seamless digital wealth experience. For more information, interested parties can visit: www.m2.com .

Note:

The referenced $21 million amount reflects the approximate value of the investment at the time of signing.