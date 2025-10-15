Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai Police's Biometric Tunnel Can Now Identify People By The Way They Walk

2025-10-15 03:48:05
The Dubai Police have introduced a Biometric Tunnel that creates a unique motion fingerprint to identify individuals based on their walking style. The system was unveiled during Gitex Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Developed by Dubiometrics, the tunnel uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse detailed body movements, including joint motion, walking rhythm, and individual traits such as the influence of flat feet. It can capture a person's motion fingerprint in just five seconds.

Lt Col Dr Hamad Mansour Al Awr, the project director, said the tunnel is part of Dubai Police's ongoing research and development efforts. The system can also integrate gait data with other biometric identifiers, such as facial, ear, and body measurements, providing comprehensive evidence for criminal investigations.

Al Awr added that analysing walking patterns helps forensic experts identify individuals more accurately, especially when traditional identification methods are unavailable, strengthening police investigations.

