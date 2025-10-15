AP To Contest Budgam Seat, Announces Candidates
Srinagar- Apni Party on Wednesday announced its candidates for the upcoming by-elections for the Budgam and Nagrota assembly segments.
According to a press release issued here,“Apni Party's Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) held a crucial meeting here to decide the candidates for the upcoming by-elections in the Budgam and Nagrota assembly segments. The meeting was presided over by PAC Chairman Mohammed Dilawar Mir. After a thorough discussion, the committee unanimously named candidates for both seats.”
Mukhtar Ahmad Dar, son of Gh. Rasool Dar and resident of Humhamma, Budgam, has been nominated as the party candidate for the 27-Budgam Assembly Constituency. Similarly, Bodraj Bhagat, son of Shanker Das and resident of Domana Machine, Jammu, has been nominated as the party candidate for the 77-Nagrota Assembly Constituency.ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, the Apni Party on Wednesday expelled its Chief Spokesperson, Muntazir Mohiuddin, from the party's basic membership with immediate effect for issuing what it termed as“irrelevant and inappropriate” press statements contrary to the party's interests.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) held at the party headquarters in Church Lane, Srinagar, under the chairmanship of Mohammad Dilawar Mir.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment