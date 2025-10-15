AP to Contest Budgam Seat, Announces Candidates

Srinagar- Apni Party on Wednesday announced its candidates for the upcoming by-elections for the Budgam and Nagrota assembly segments.

According to a press release issued here,“Apni Party's Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) held a crucial meeting here to decide the candidates for the upcoming by-elections in the Budgam and Nagrota assembly segments. The meeting was presided over by PAC Chairman Mohammed Dilawar Mir. After a thorough discussion, the committee unanimously named candidates for both seats.”

Mukhtar Ahmad Dar, son of Gh. Rasool Dar and resident of Humhamma, Budgam, has been nominated as the party candidate for the 27-Budgam Assembly Constituency. Similarly, Bodraj Bhagat, son of Shanker Das and resident of Domana Machine, Jammu, has been nominated as the party candidate for the 77-Nagrota Assembly Constituency.

Meanwhile, the Apni Party on Wednesday expelled its Chief Spokesperson, Muntazir Mohiuddin, from the party's basic membership with immediate effect for issuing what it termed as“irrelevant and inappropriate” press statements contrary to the party's interests.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) held at the party headquarters in Church Lane, Srinagar, under the chairmanship of Mohammad Dilawar Mir.