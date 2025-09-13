Neizhpapa In Romania Calls On Partners To Unite Efforts And Firmly Confront Russia
Neizhpapa took part in the fleet commanders' conference, which was hosted in Constanța.
In addition to Black Sea countries-Romania, Turkey, and Bulgaria-the event was attended by delegations from the United States, United Kingdom, Norway, France, Estonia, Italy, Greece, and NATO's Maritime Command.
Participants focused on discussing the security situation in the Black Sea, coordinating efforts to counter the mine threat, and ensuring the safety of civilian maritime navigation.Read also: Ukraine hits Russian Black Sea Fleet warship near Novorossiysk
Neizhpapa once again urged partners to unite efforts and take decisive action against the aggressor.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, during a visit to Paris, Neizhpapa discussed strengthening the combat capabilities of Ukraine's Naval Forces with naval commanders from several European countries.
Photo: Facebook / Oleksiy Neizhpapa
