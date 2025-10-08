Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PU Prime Launches Halloween Giveaway: Iphones, Watches & Cash Await


2025-10-08 05:00:17
(MENAFN- FinanceWire) OTTAWA, Canada, October 8th, 2025, FinanceWire

PU Prime has launched its Halloween Lucky Draw Promotion , running from 1 – 31 October 2025 . With every qualifying trade, participants stand a chance to win premium Apple products and weekly cash rewards , adding festive excitement to the trading journey.

Grand Prizes Await

At the end of the promotion, traders will have the chance to take home some of Apple's devices:

  • 1st Prize : iPhone 17 Pro Max, 256GB
  • 2nd Prize : iPhone 17 Pro, 256GB
  • 3rd Prize : iPhone 17 Air, 256GB
  • 4th Prize : iPhone 17, 256GB
  • 5th Prize : Apple Watch Ultra 3
  • 6th Prize : Apple Watch Series 11
  • 7th Prize : Apple Watch SE 3
  • 8th Prize : AirPods Pro 3

Winners of the grand prizes will be announced on 7 November 2025 .

Weekly Lucky Draws

Adding to the festive fun, PU Prime will also award $600 in total weekly cash rewards throughout October, with three winners each week receiving $50 USD . Draws will be held on:

  • 10 October
  • 17 October
  • 24 October
  • 31 October

    How to Enter

    New or existing clients can:

  • Deposit & Trade – Deposit a minimum of $500 USD into their PU Prime trading account.
  • Earn Lucky Draw Tickets – Trade at least 100,000 notional volume to receive 1 lucky draw ticket .
  • Win Prizes – Each ticket boosts the chances of winning in both the weekly draws and the grand prize draw .

    Celebrating Halloween with PU Prime

    Important Dates

  • 7 November 2025: Final winners announced.
  • By 30 November 2025: All prizes delivered.

    Terms & Eligibility

  • Open to all regions.
  • Applicable to Standard and Islamic Standard accounts only.
  • Copy Trading accounts are not eligible.

    For full details and participation, users can visit here .

    For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

    About PU Prime

    Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, it offers regulated financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. With a presence in over 190 countries and more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is committed to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders.

