PU Prime Launches Halloween Giveaway: Iphones, Watches & Cash Await
PU Prime has launched its Halloween Lucky Draw Promotion , running from 1 – 31 October 2025 . With every qualifying trade, participants stand a chance to win premium Apple products and weekly cash rewards , adding festive excitement to the trading journey.
Grand Prizes Await
At the end of the promotion, traders will have the chance to take home some of Apple's devices:
-
1st Prize : iPhone 17 Pro Max, 256GB
2nd Prize : iPhone 17 Pro, 256GB
3rd Prize : iPhone 17 Air, 256GB
4th Prize : iPhone 17, 256GB
5th Prize : Apple Watch Ultra 3
6th Prize : Apple Watch Series 11
7th Prize : Apple Watch SE 3
8th Prize : AirPods Pro 3
Winners of the grand prizes will be announced on 7 November 2025 .
Weekly Lucky Draws
Adding to the festive fun, PU Prime will also award $600 in total weekly cash rewards throughout October, with three winners each week receiving $50 USD . Draws will be held on:10 October 17 October 24 October 31 October
How to Enter
New or existing clients can:Deposit & Trade – Deposit a minimum of $500 USD into their PU Prime trading account. Earn Lucky Draw Tickets – Trade at least 100,000 notional volume to receive 1 lucky draw ticket . Win Prizes – Each ticket boosts the chances of winning in both the weekly draws and the grand prize draw .
Celebrating Halloween with PU Prime
Important Dates7 November 2025: Final winners announced. By 30 November 2025: All prizes delivered.
Terms & EligibilityOpen to all regions. Applicable to Standard and Islamic Standard accounts only. Copy Trading accounts are not eligible.
For full details and participation, users can visit here .
For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]
About PU Prime
Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, it offers regulated financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. With a presence in over 190 countries and more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is committed to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders.Tags: New
