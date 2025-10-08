PU Prime Launches Halloween Giveaway: Iphones, Watches & Cash Await

PU Prime has launched its Halloween Lucky Draw Promotion , running from 1 – 31 October 2025 . With every qualifying trade, participants stand a chance to win premium Apple products and weekly cash rewards , adding festive excitement to the trading journey.

Grand Prizes Await

At the end of the promotion, traders will have the chance to take home some of Apple's devices:



1st Prize : iPhone 17 Pro Max, 256GB

2nd Prize : iPhone 17 Pro, 256GB

3rd Prize : iPhone 17 Air, 256GB

4th Prize : iPhone 17, 256GB

5th Prize : Apple Watch Ultra 3

6th Prize : Apple Watch Series 11

7th Prize : Apple Watch SE 3 8th Prize : AirPods Pro 3

Winners of the grand prizes will be announced on 7 November 2025 .

Weekly Lucky Draws

Adding to the festive fun, PU Prime will also award $600 in total weekly cash rewards throughout October, with three winners each week receiving $50 USD . Draws will be held on:

10 October17 October24 October31 October

How to Enter

New or existing clients can:

– Deposit a minimum ofinto their PU Prime trading account.– Trade at leastto receive– Each ticket boosts the chances of winning in both theand the

Celebrating Halloween with PU Prime

Important Dates

Final winners announced.All prizes delivered.

Terms & Eligibility

Open to all regions.Applicable to Standard and Islamic Standard accounts only.Copy Trading accounts are not eligible.

For full details and participation, users can visit here .

For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, it offers regulated financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. With a presence in over 190 countries and more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is committed to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders.

Tags: New