Russians Strike Private Sector Of Kramatorsk Community, Damaging Houses

2025-10-15 08:03:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, according to Ukrinform.

“On the night of October 14, at 11:25 p.m., Kramatorsk was hit by an enemy strike. Using Geran-2 UAVs, Russian troops struck the private sector of the community. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Eight houses were damaged,” the community leader wrote.

Read also: Russians attack five settlements in Kharkiv region in 24 hours, two people injured

As reported, Russian invaders killed two and wounded four residents of the Donetsk region on October 14.

Photo: Oleksandr Honcharenko/Facebook

