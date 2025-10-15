Russians Strike Private Sector Of Kramatorsk Community, Damaging Houses
“On the night of October 14, at 11:25 p.m., Kramatorsk was hit by an enemy strike. Using Geran-2 UAVs, Russian troops struck the private sector of the community. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Eight houses were damaged,” the community leader wrote.Read also: Russians attack five settlements in Kharkiv region in 24 hours, two people injured
As reported, Russian invaders killed two and wounded four residents of the Donetsk region on October 14.
Photo: Oleksandr Honcharenko/Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment