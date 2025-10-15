Illegal Mining Needs Internal Collusion: CM Omar

Chief Minister chairs review meeting of the Mining Department

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that illegal mining in Jammu and Kashmir can only continue with internal collusion and emphasized the need for stronger transparency and accountability across the sector.

He made these remarks while chairing a comprehensive review meeting of the Mining Department at the Civil Secretariat to assess modernization initiatives, regulatory reforms, and ongoing efforts to strengthen mineral management and surveillance across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Mining Department Anil Kumar, and other senior officers including Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and heads of concerned departments.

A major highlight of the review was a live demonstration of the Integrated Mining Surveillance System (IMSS) - a digital platform developed in collaboration with the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG). The IMSS enables real-time monitoring of mining activities through GPS tracking, e-challaning, vehicle surveillance, and integrated dashboards, aimed at enhancing transparency and curbing illegal mining.

Officials informed that over 243 triggers have already been generated for field verification through the IMSS, helping authorities detect and act against irregularities.

Appreciating the initiative, Omar Abdullah directed developers to integrate the department's existing portal with the IMSS and expand its use across districts. He also suggested incorporating a citizen grievance feature, allowing the public to report illegal mining via mobile applications with geotagged evidence.

The Chief Minister called for the categorization of active and non-active mineral vendors, establishment of a dedicated monitoring cell at the Directorate level, and stronger data-driven oversight.

Reviewing reforms under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) 2025–26, Abdullah was informed about several new measures, including an auction-based system for mineral block allocation, introduction of mine closure and rehabilitation plans, and operationalization of the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) to ensure that mining revenues directly contribute to local development.