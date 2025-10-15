J & K RS Polls: Detained AAP MLA May Vote Via Postal Ballot
Srinagar- Detained J&K AAP MLA Mehraj Malik is likely to be granted a postal ballot facility for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on October 24, sources said.
Malik, who has been lodged under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since September 8 for allegedly disturbing public order, has also approached the J&K High Court seeking permission to attend the upcoming Assembly session starting October 23 and to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.
Under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, individuals under preventive detention retain their right to vote, unlike undertrials or convicts serving sentences.“The law permits detainees to exercise their voting rights, and since Malik is under preventive detention, he is likely to be allowed to vote through a postal ballot from jail,” sources said.ADVERTISEMENT
According to sub-section (5) of Section 62 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, individuals confined in prison-whether serving a sentence of imprisonment, undergoing transportation, or held in police custody-are not entitled to vote. However, the proviso to this sub-section clarifies that the restriction does not apply to individuals subjected to preventive detention under any law currently in force.
This legal provision makes it unambiguously clear that persons under preventive detention retain their right to vote in all elections.
According to sources, the Election Commission has written to the J&K administration requesting details of detained voters, including the prisons where they are lodged. The administration has submitted Malik's details to the Returning Officer, who will send the postal ballot to Kathua jail.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment