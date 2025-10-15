J & K RS Polls: Detained AAP MLA May Vote Via Postal Ballot

AAP MLA Mehraj Malik – File photo

Srinagar- Detained J&K AAP MLA Mehraj Malik is likely to be granted a postal ballot facility for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on October 24, sources said.

Malik, who has been lodged under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since September 8 for allegedly disturbing public order, has also approached the J&K High Court seeking permission to attend the upcoming Assembly session starting October 23 and to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, individuals under preventive detention retain their right to vote, unlike undertrials or convicts serving sentences.“The law permits detainees to exercise their voting rights, and since Malik is under preventive detention, he is likely to be allowed to vote through a postal ballot from jail,” sources said.

According to sub-section (5) of Section 62 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, individuals confined in prison-whether serving a sentence of imprisonment, undergoing transportation, or held in police custody-are not entitled to vote. However, the proviso to this sub-section clarifies that the restriction does not apply to individuals subjected to preventive detention under any law currently in force.

This legal provision makes it unambiguously clear that persons under preventive detention retain their right to vote in all elections.

According to sources, the Election Commission has written to the J&K administration requesting details of detained voters, including the prisons where they are lodged. The administration has submitted Malik's details to the Returning Officer, who will send the postal ballot to Kathua jail.