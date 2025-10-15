J&K Bank Opens New Cluster Office In Udhampur To Boost Operations

Srinagar- In line with its strategic focus on enhanced customer convenience through operational excellence, J&K Bank has inaugurated a new Cluster Office in Udhampur to further strengthen its service delivery and business operations in the region.

The Bank's Chief General Manager (Business Development) Sunit Kumar inaugurated the newly established office in presence of Zonal Head (Udhampur) Lalit Prakash, Cluster Head Naresh Kumar, and other senior officers of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, CGM Sunit Kumar said,“The creation of Udhampur Cluster Office is part of the Bank's ongoing plan to align its infrastructure efficiently with operational requirements, ensuring better coordination among branches and improved customer service. The Udhampur Cluster Office will act as a focal point for guidance, monitoring, and support, thereby enabling faster decision-making and deeper business outreach.”

He further added that the initiative underscores the Bank's commitment to provide convenient, customer-centric banking services while strengthening its internal systems for future growth.