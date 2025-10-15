Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree On 48-Hour Ceasefire Amid Border Tensions Pakistani Foreign Office

2025-10-15 08:04:14
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed on a temporary 48-hour ceasefire, to ease border tensions, Pakistan's Foreign Office said, last night.– NNN-APP

