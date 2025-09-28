Elon Musk's Shocking Revelation About Epstein Island After Being 'Named' In Files: 'Tried To Get Me To Go And...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Elon Musk has pushed back against reports linking him to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, after U.S. Congressional Democrats released documents suggesting Epstein had plans to meet with the billionaire. Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, saying:

"Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline . Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt. Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit."

What did the released Epstein Files show?

The documents, provided to the House Oversight Committee by Epstein's estate in response to a congressional subpoena, cover daily schedules from 2014 to 2019.

The files indicate that Jeffrey Epstein had pencilled in meetings with Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Steve Bannon , alongside Britain's Prince Andrew, who also appears in the records as flying on Epstein's private jet in 2000.

Importantly, the records do not accuse Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Bannon, or Prince Andrew of wrongdoing. There is also no confirmation that any planned meetings with Musk, Thiel, or Bannon actually occurred.

A spokesperson for Peter Thiel, and lawyers representing Bannon and Andrew, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Why has Musk criticised media coverage?

Elon Musk's statement singled out Sky News for what he called an“utterly misleading headline”, emphasising that he refused Epstein's invitations. His post underscores the distinction between appearing in a document and being implicated in criminal activity.

What has been the broader reaction from Congress and authorities?

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee highlighted the documents to underscore Epstein's connections with some of the“most powerful and wealthiest men in the world,” calling on the Justice Department to release all remaining files from its sex trafficking investigation.

"Oversight Democrats will not stop until we identify everyone complicit in Epstein's heinous crimes," said Sara Guerrero, spokesperson for the committee.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel testified that there is no credible information suggesting Epstein trafficked women or underage girls to anyone other than himself.

What do the documents reveal about Epstein's past activities?

One entry, dated 6 December 2014, reads:“Reminder: Elon Musk to island December 6 (is this still happening?).” At the time, Epstein owned a private island in the US Virgin Islands, where many victims later claimed to have been abused.

The records also include a passenger list showing Prince Andrew flying with Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell from New York to Palm Beach , Florida, in May 2000. Flight logs introduced in Maxwell's 2021 trial confirmed she and Epstein transported Andrew on multiple occasions.

What is the status of Epstein's associates?

Prince Andrew settled a US lawsuit in 2022 with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's prominent accusers, though he denies wrongdoing.

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein, and is serving a 20-year sentence, while seeking to have her conviction overturned by the US Supreme Court.