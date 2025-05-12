Pimax Launches Affordable SLAM-Tracked Micro-OLED VR Headset



Micro-OLED Panels: 2560 x 2560 resolution per eye for vivid colors and true blacks.

Refined Optics: Optimized FOV and stereo overlap for an immersive experience. Pricing: SLAM version at $1199 (Prime: $699); Lighthouse version at $899 (Prime: $599).

Pimax introduced the Dream Air in December 2024 as the world's smallest 8K resolution VR headset. Now, the updated Dream Air takes immersive VR experiences to the next levels, with upgrades across visuals, optics, tracking, and ergonomics:



Sony Micro-OLED Panels: 3840 x 3552 resolution per eye, delivering over 27 million lifelike pixels. The upgraded panels offer enhanced brightness, color depth, and a wider 20° chief ray angle for unmatched visuals.

Next-Gen Pancake Lenses: Edge-to-edge clarity with minimal glare and a large sweet spot.

Comprehensive Tracking: Tobii-powered 120Hz eye-tracking, SLAM, hand-tracking, and controller support. Pricing: SLAM version at $2099 (Prime: $1399); Lighthouse version at $1899 (Prime: $1199).

Both models are set to ship in Q3 2025 , with prototypes in final testing stages.

Innovative Tracking and Interaction

Pimax's proprietary SLAM tracking technology uses four cameras and over a million tracking points to rival base station systems, offering precision without occlusion or interference. Hand-tracking, debuting in beta for the Crystal and Dream Air series in Q3, further enhances user interaction.

Crystal Super and Wireless Connectivity

The Crystal Super with a 50 PPD optical engine is shipping now, while the 57 PPD version launches in Q2. The micro-OLED engine, featuring Sony's upgraded panels, arrives in Q3 at $1199. Pimax's 60G Airlink, also debuting in Q3, introduces wireless capabilities to the Crystal for seamless connectivity.

Pimax continues to lead the VR industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to a wide range of users.

For more information, visit

