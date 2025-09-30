Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
Zeni , the AI-driven finance platform for modern businesses, today announced the launch of the Zeni Business Debit Card , the first debit card to combine instant cashback rewards with built-in AI financial management.
Unlike traditional debit cards, Zeni's card offers 1.75% cashback on every transaction, with rewards automatically deposited into the company's Zeni Business Checking Account. Businesses can issue virtual cards instantly-no waiting for plastic-and begin spending in seconds.
The Zeni Business Debit Card is powered by AI to help companies spend smarter and close their books effortlessly. Each transaction is automatically categorized, reconciled, and matched with receipts by Zeni's AI Bookkeeper. Finance teams also gain real-time visibility into company-wide spending, with smart spend controls to set limits by user, department, or project.
The Zeni Business Debit Card is now available to all Zeni Business Checking Account holders. For more information, users can visit .
About Zeni.ai
Zeni is an AI bookkeeping software backed by a dedicated finance team. With a comprehensive suite of financial tools and services, you can leverage automation to save 70 hours per month and increase the accuracy of your financial operations.
